AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $2,242,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.6% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,516 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,747.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

