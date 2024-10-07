The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. 13D Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,572 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $138.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.