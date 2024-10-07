Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 770 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,006 shares of company stock worth $2,694,849. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

