Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,097 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,588,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $220,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 117,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

