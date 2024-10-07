10,236 Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHL opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.35. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese bought 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

