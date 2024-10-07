Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $90,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -213.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $526,943.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,575.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

