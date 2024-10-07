Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 29,211 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,211 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,808.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after acquiring an additional 427,246 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 255,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,026,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

