Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 420 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.42 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $27,597.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

