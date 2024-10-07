Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Paylocity worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 152.0% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,632 shares of company stock worth $7,379,399 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $170.23 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $206.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTY

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.