The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 153,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,199,000 after acquiring an additional 109,783 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,459,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $239.10 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.26 and a 1-year high of $240.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

