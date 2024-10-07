Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Alkermes worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

