The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCSL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,242 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $13,168,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 220.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 82,751 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.18%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

