The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.66% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.8 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.142 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 50.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $105,300.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $873,064.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,079 shares of company stock valued at $129,171. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

