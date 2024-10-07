The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,403 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $2,198,000. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $2,008,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.