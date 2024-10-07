The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.02 Million Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.36% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Commonwealth Financial

In other news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen bought 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,593.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $979,014.77. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.83.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

