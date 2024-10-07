140,106 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the second quarter worth $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWI stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $428.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.