The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of ReNew Energy Global worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 104,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 2.1 %

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

