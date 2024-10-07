The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 20,841 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AAON were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,857,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in AAON by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,024,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,706,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AAON by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,596,000 after acquiring an additional 157,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $107.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.