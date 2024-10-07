Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.0% in the first quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

