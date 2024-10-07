The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,224 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $97.39 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $2,459,421. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

