The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,554 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $19.53 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

