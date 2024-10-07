Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Five Below worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $94.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

