The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.21 Million Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,754 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 32.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after buying an additional 507,009 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,854,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,906,991.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,240,914.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,906,991.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

