AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,734 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 409.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Insteel Industries’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

About Insteel Industries

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.