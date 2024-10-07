AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,282 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 788,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 633,996 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 804,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 574,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 558,514 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after acquiring an additional 337,701 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.