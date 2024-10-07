AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nordson by 289.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after acquiring an additional 193,421 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $48,044,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nordson by 237.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after buying an additional 174,330 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $42,894,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $252.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

