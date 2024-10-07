Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,015,000 after acquiring an additional 397,864 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after buying an additional 193,351 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after buying an additional 787,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,681,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 619,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:REZI opened at $19.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.