AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,246,289 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lumen Technologies worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

