Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $48,768,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 160,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,228,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,180,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,215,000 after buying an additional 656,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $167.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.41.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

