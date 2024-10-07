Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $906,000 in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,367,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $60.90 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KROS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

