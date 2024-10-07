Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,040 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,434,000 after purchasing an additional 604,070 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,338,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 733,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after buying an additional 296,625 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

