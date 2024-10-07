Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 61,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 678.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $17.35 on Monday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

