Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $435.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $443.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.05.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

