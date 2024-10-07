Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $142.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

