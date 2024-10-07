Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.61 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.