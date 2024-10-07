Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,254 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

