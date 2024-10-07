Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $94.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.30. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

