Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,518 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

