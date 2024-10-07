Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 57,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 44,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

ECL stock opened at $251.02 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $256.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.24 and a 200-day moving average of $238.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.29.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

