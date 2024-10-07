Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 9,819 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

