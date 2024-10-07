Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $87.02 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

