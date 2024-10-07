Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Guidewire Software by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $184.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,417.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.47. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $184.96.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

