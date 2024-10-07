Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 8,216 Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HGER. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 255,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.