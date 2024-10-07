Quent Capital LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $53.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.