OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in OneMain by 557.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock worth $1,534,275 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

OneMain Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OMF stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

