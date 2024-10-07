Quent Capital LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 794.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $204.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

