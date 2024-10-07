DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Cut by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in DraftKings by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.