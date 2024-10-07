Quent Capital LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 607,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 263,927 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 348,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 235,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,710 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Chegg Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CHGG opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 91.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.