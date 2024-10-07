Quent Capital LLC Buys 304 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,544,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

