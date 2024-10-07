Quent Capital LLC Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,381,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in State Street by 30.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,282,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,897,000 after buying an additional 1,238,251 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 13.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,124,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,238,000 after buying an additional 479,205 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,795,000 after buying an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in State Street by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,033,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,466,000 after buying an additional 259,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $89.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Read Our Latest Report on State Street

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.